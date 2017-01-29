The Central Maine Egg Festival 45th Year Theme Contest Is On!

The Central Maine Egg Festival Committee is organizing for its 45th year celebration. Such a great celebration needs an equally dynamic theme.

Enter the Egg Festival Theme contest – show your creativity, brainstorm – go down in history! Open to the Central Maine area.

The contest winner will receive ride bracelets for a family of 4 for the Kiwanis Karnival and have the opportunity to ride in the Big Parade in a classic or antique vehicle.

Entries are due by Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 12:00 noon

at the Pittsfield Town Office, 112 Somerset Avenue, Pittsfield, Maine

04967. Entry forms are available at the Town Office, Public Library and

the Pittsfield Community Theatre as well as on www.pittsfield.org

Drop your entry off at the Town Office, mail it to the Town Office or e-mail to townmanager@pittsfield.org

The Egg Festival will be held on Monday, July 10, 2017 – Saturday, July 15, 2017 to coincide with the Kiwanis Karnival (Wednesday, July 12, 2017 – Saturday, July 15, 2017) – 4 days for the first time!

Some of the past themes for the last 20 years have been:

1996 Nursery Rhymes

1997 Mount Rushmore Flag Returns

1998 Sports Heroes

1999 Not listed

2000 Back to Basics

2001 Eggs Around the World

2002 Eggcellent Adventures

2003 Mard-egg-gras

2004 Hawaiian Lu Egg

2005 Mexican Fiest-Egg

2006 Super Heroes Egg-Ventures

2007 Staying Egg-Live

2008 Fairy Tales and Egg Ventures

2009 Dr. Seuss – “Green Eggs and Ham”

2010 Community Services – A Celebration of Volunteers

2011 Home Town Heroes

2012 The 40th “Egg”stravaganza

2013 Sp”Egg”tactular Circus

2014 Support your Favorite Cause

2015 The Central Maine “Egg”sperience

2016 “Egg”stra-Terrestrials

