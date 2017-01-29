The Central Maine Egg Festival 45th Year Theme Contest Is On!

The Central Maine Egg Festival Committee is organizing for its 45th year celebration. Such a great celebration needs an equally dynamic theme.
Enter the Egg Festival Theme contest – show your creativity, brainstorm – go down in history! Open to the Central Maine area.
The contest winner will receive ride bracelets for a family of 4 for the Kiwanis Karnival and have the opportunity to ride in the Big Parade in a classic or antique vehicle.
Entries are due by Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 12:00 noon
at the Pittsfield Town Office, 112 Somerset Avenue, Pittsfield, Maine
04967. Entry forms are available at the Town Office, Public Library and
the Pittsfield Community Theatre as well as on www.pittsfield.org
Drop your entry off at the Town Office, mail it to the Town Office or e-mail to townmanager@pittsfield.org
The Egg Festival will be held on Monday, July 10, 2017 – Saturday, July 15, 2017 to coincide with the Kiwanis Karnival (Wednesday, July 12, 2017 – Saturday, July 15, 2017) – 4 days for the first time!
Some of the past themes for the last 20 years have been:
1996 Nursery Rhymes
1997 Mount Rushmore Flag Returns
1998 Sports Heroes
1999 Not listed
2000 Back to Basics
2001 Eggs Around the World
2002 Eggcellent Adventures
2003 Mard-egg-gras
2004 Hawaiian Lu Egg
2005 Mexican Fiest-Egg
2006 Super Heroes Egg-Ventures
2007 Staying Egg-Live
2008 Fairy Tales and Egg Ventures
2009 Dr. Seuss – “Green Eggs and Ham”
2010 Community Services – A Celebration of Volunteers
2011 Home Town Heroes
2012 The 40th “Egg”stravaganza
2013 Sp”Egg”tactular Circus
2014 Support your Favorite Cause
2015 The Central Maine “Egg”sperience
2016 “Egg”stra-Terrestrials
