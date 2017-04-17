Central Hall’s LPIS Pre-Season Yard Sale

Saturday, May 6, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, May 7, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Central Hall, 306 Falls Bridge Road, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: southbluehillmaine.org/
BLUE HILL- Central Hall’s Ladies Public Improvement Society will be holding its Pre-Season Yard Sale on May 6th and 7th. Items for sale include clothes, tools, kitchenware, linens, books, toys, electronics, furniture and much more. 306 Falls Bridge Rd., Blue Hill. Sat. 8am-1pm and Sun. 8am-12pm ($1/bag on Sun.). Proceeds to benefit Hall maintenance and community outreach. FMI- centralhallsouthbluehill@gmail.com .
