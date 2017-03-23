Saturday, June 3, 2017 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 4, 2017 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Central Aroostook Area Wide Yard Sale, Presque Isle , Presque Isle, Maine
For more information: 207-764-6561; centralaroostookchamber.com
You can get forms online at our website or come into the office to register and turn in your payment and form. Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce 3 Houlton Road Presque Isle Maine 04769 or call 207-764-6561
