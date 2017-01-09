Celtic Concert and Jam Session

By Deborah Sutton
Posted Jan. 09, 2017, at 10:26 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 58 Main, 58 Main Street , Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207.947.5205; bangorceltic.org/

Monday January 16 – Bangor, Me. Prince Edward Island fiddle Icon Richard Wood with Gordon Belsher in concert. 7 p.m. Preceded by an open jam session from 6-6:45. The concert will take place at 58 Main Street Bangor. Tickets are $20.00 by cash or check at the door. Reservations are highly suggested, as space is limited, by calling. 207-947-5205. More information is available at: http://www.necelticarts.com. FMI on the performers: http://www.rwood.ca/home

