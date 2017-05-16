Saturday, May 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Deer Isle Artists Association, 15 Main Street, Deer Isle, ME
For more information: 207-348-2330; deerisleartists.com/
A “Celebration of the Arts” will take place at the DIAA Gallery on May 20 – 21 that will feature the work of Deer Isle Stonington Middle and High School students. Both industrial and visual arts will be showcased, as students proudly display work they created under the auspices of John Matthews, who was responsible for instruction for the grades 8-12 3D arts and Cynthia Bourque-Simonds who instructed grades 7-12 in visual arts.
The Artist’s Opening will take place on Saturday, from 1:00 to 4:00. All are warmly invited to attend.
