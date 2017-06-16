Community

Celebration of freeing slaves in America set for Monday in Brewer

Posted June 16, 2017, at 11:58 a.m.

Monday, June 19, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Joshua Chamberlain Freedom Park, Corner of State and Main street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-827-4493

 

BREWER — The annual “Juneteenth” celebration of the freeing of African slaves in America is scheduled at noon Monday, June 19, at Joshua Chamberlain Freedom Park. The event is free and open to the public. Several officials will speak at the event, organized by the Maine Human Rights Coalition. If it rains, the event will be held in the Brewer Auditorium. For information, contact James Varner at 827-4493.

