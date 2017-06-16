Celebration of freeing slaves in America set for Monday in Brewer

Monday, June 19, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Joshua Chamberlain Freedom Park, Corner of State and Main street, Brewer, Maine
For more information: 207-827-4493
BREWER — The annual “Juneteenth” celebration of the freeing of African slaves in America is scheduled at noon Monday, June 19, at Joshua Chamberlain Freedom Park. The event is free and open to the public. Several officials will speak at the event, organized by the Maine Human Rights Coalition. If it rains, the event will be held in the Brewer Auditorium. For information, contact James Varner at 827-4493.
