Celebrating the Good in our Maine Community with Vincent Ewald of the Ark Animal Shelter

By Vincent Ewald
Posted Feb. 16, 2017, at 1:38 p.m.

Local author and Director of The Ark Animal Shelter, Vincent Ewald, visits each of our elementary schools to present his book “Hope for Someday” to students in Kindergarten, 1st grade and 2nd grade. Mr. Ewald with grant support from The Maine Community Foundation donated a copy of this book to each student during his visit. These presentations are part of The Ark’s program PippY (Positively inspiring pet programs for Youths). The book is authored by Mr. Ewald and illustrated by Tom Leigh with proceeds from the book directly supporting PippY and its mission. Thank you Mr. Ewald for all that you and The Ark do for animals in our community and for sharing with our students! -RSU 24

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Third storm in a week to drop up to a foot of snow overnightThird storm in a week to drop up to a foot of snow overnight
  2. Wiscasset police can now arrest people anywhere in MaineWiscasset police can now arrest people anywhere in Maine
  3. Coast Guard tracking Russian spy ship near U.S. Navy submarine base in Connecticut
  4. Two men from out of state arrested in drug sting in Washington County
  5. Bangor not likely to clear snow from some 21 miles of sidewalks this seasonBangor not likely to clear snow from some 21 miles of sidewalks this season

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs