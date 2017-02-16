Celebrating the Good in our Maine Community with Vincent Ewald of the Ark Animal Shelter

Local author and Director of The Ark Animal Shelter, Vincent Ewald, visits each of our elementary schools to present his book “Hope for Someday” to students in Kindergarten, 1st grade and 2nd grade. Mr. Ewald with grant support from The Maine Community Foundation donated a copy of this book to each student during his visit. These presentations are part of The Ark’s program PippY (Positively inspiring pet programs for Youths). The book is authored by Mr. Ewald and illustrated by Tom Leigh with proceeds from the book directly supporting PippY and its mission. Thank you Mr. Ewald for all that you and The Ark do for animals in our community and for sharing with our students! -RSU 24

