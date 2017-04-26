Fort Kent ~ Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) joined healthcare facilities across the country this week in celebrating Patient Experience Week. The national celebration, held annually, celebrates clinical and non-clinical staff for their efforts in making a difference in patient experiences every day. This year, Patient Experience week runs from April 24 through April 28.

The Beryl Institute originally organized this event, which began in 2014, as a way of celebrating accomplishments, reenergizing efforts and honoring those responsible for impacting patients. The Beryl Institute is an organization dedicated to improving the patient experience by providing education through self-study, online webinars as well as in person. The Institute also provides an abundance of resources, such as access to evidence based research papers and access to global collaboration by connecting healthcare organizations around the world in to promote sharing of ideas and best practices.

Courtney Deprey, Director of Patient Experience, who is leading the weeklong celebration said, “The Beryl Institute has been a great resource in strengthening NMMC’s focus on the patient experience. Approximately three years ago, NMMC adopted the Beryl Institute’s mantra, We Are ALL the Patient Experience. Since then, every single person hired at NMMC, no matter what their role, is exposed to the culture of excellence on the very first day of employment when they meet with Deprey. As a result, NMMC employees have raised the bar for excellence as demonstrated by the numerous quality awards earned over the past three years, including the most recent – named by the National Rural Health Association as one of the Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals in the country.

Through the Triple Aim Quality Initiative, the last four months leading up to this weeklong event, each department at NMMC has focused on making small changes that positively impact the patient experience. One of the events taking place during Patient Experience week is a poster contest that summarizes and demonstrates changes implemented by each area to improve the patient experience. These posters will be on display throughout the week at various hospital entrances to provide an opportunity to the public to view the amazing work that has taken place. In addition, other activities are taking place: color theme days, a coloring contest, games, special treats during meals for patient appreciation, and the week will wrap up with poster presentations to include light refreshments to thank employees for their commitment to excellence.

