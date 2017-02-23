Celebrate St. Pat’s Day with food

Friday, March 17, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Henry D. Moore Parish House and Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine For more information: 207-546-0404; moorelibrary.org/

For the third year, the Henry D. Moore Parish House and Library is sponsoring a corned beef and cabbage dinner on St. Patrick’s Day.

The dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the library, 22 Village Road in Steuben.

The menu includes corned beef and cabbage, boiled potatoes, carrots, bread and butter, dessert and non-alcoholic beverages, hot and cold.

Entertainment will be provided by The Flahertys. Seating is limited to 60.

Tickets are $15 per person and children under age 6 are free.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at the library or reservations can be made with Maggi Kovacs at 207-546-0404.

For more information, call 207-546-7301 or visit www.moorelibrary.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →