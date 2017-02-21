Celebrate Red Cross Month by giving blood in March

BANGOR, Maine — During Red Cross Month in March, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to join in its lifesaving mission by giving blood.

Since 1943, every U.S. president has designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world. Red Cross Month is a celebration of supporters, who are the face of the Red Cross in their communities and bring hope to people facing emergencies.

Blood donor Timothy Sheely knows the need firsthand. His wife required 12 units of blood during emergency surgery following the birth of their son. “If it had not been for blood donors, she might not have survived,” he said, in a Red Cross press release. “Thanks to generous blood donors, I still have a wife and my kids still have their mom. I can’t possibly thank those people in person, but I can give a little piece of me back with each donation for the greater good.”

The Red Cross depends on blood donor heroes across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those who rely on blood products.

Make an appointment to become a hero to patients in need by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

– Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, Buckfield High School, 160 Morrill St.

– 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, Madison Junior High School, 205 Main St.

– 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, March 2, Erskine Academy, 309 Windsor Road.

– Noon-6 p.m. Friday, March 3, Franklin Memorial Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Farmington.

– 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, March 3, MaineGeneral Medical Center, 35 Medical Center Parkway, Augusta.

– 1-6 p.m. Friday, March 3, Redington-Fairview Hospital, 46 Fairview Ave., Skowhegan.

– 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Saint Mary’s Church, 754 Ohio St., Bangor.

– 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, March 6, Orono High School, 14 Goodridge Drive.

– Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, Gibson Recreation Center, 745 Main St., Fryeburg.

– Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, Maine Veterans Homes, 32 Veterans Way, Machias.

– 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, Knights of Columbus, St. Denis Church, 298 Grand Army Road, Whitefield.

– 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, Messalonskee High School, 131 Messalonskee Drive, Oakland.

– 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, Department of Labor, 45 Commerce Drive, 118 State House Station, Augusta.

– 1-6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, Saint Francis Church, 130 Route 133, Winthrop.

– 1-6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, YMCA, 261 Townsend Ave., Route 27, Boothbay.

– 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, March 10, MaineGeneral Medical Center, 149 North St., Waterville.

– 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Milo town Hall, 6 Pleasant St.

– 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Chateau Cushnoc, 26 Townsend St., Augusta.

– 12:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, Mason Columbia 149, 281 Pritham Ave., Greenville.

– 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, March 13, East Grand School, 31 Houlton Road, Danforth.

– 7 a.m.-noon Tuesday, March 14, Department of Transportation, 24 Child St., Augusta.

– 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, Foxcroft Academy, 975 West Main St., Dover-Foxcroft.

– 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, Narraguagus High School, 1611 Main St., Harrington.

– 8:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, Mountain Valley High School, 799 Hancock St., Rumford.

