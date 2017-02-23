CELEBRATE NATIONAL CSA DAY AT THE MIDCOAST WINTER FARMERS MARKET

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Exhibition Hall, Topsham Fairgrounds, Fairgrounds Road, Topsham, Maine For more information: 207-844-0381

Support local agriculture while enjoying fresh, local food and live music by Married with Chitlins, the folk and blues duo of Liz and Chris Lannon. Deal directly with your farmer or artisan, creating a strong local farm economy.

We will be celebrating National Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Day this Friday. Four farm members of our market offer CSA programs.

The Midcoast Winter Farmers’ Market is open every Friday from 11 AM to 4 PM in the Exhibition Hall at the Topsham Fairgrounds.

Midcoast Market Café hours are 11 AM to 3 PM. Chef Jenn Legnini, a Good Food Award winner, creates soups, stews and panini using fresh ingredients from local farms. Today’s menu:

– Beet, chèvre, roast garlic and basil aioli panini

– Bahn “ME” – slow roast pork chop, organic chicken liver pate, ginger pickled vegetables

– Red curry carrot bisque

Recycle your cookbooks at our cookbook exchange – new finds at every market.

The market is accessed from the Topsham Bypass (Route 196) or from Elm Street (Route 24) using the Topsham Fair entrances. There is plenty of parking and the Exhibition Hall entrances are at ground level, making it easy for handicapped access.

