Celebrate Narnia Day!

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free Street, Portland, Maine For more information: 207-828-1234; kitetails.org/

Families will be transported to the magical world of Narnia, based on C.S. Lewis’ famous series. Enjoy Narnia crown making, meet characters from our upcoming production of The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, enjoy hot chocolate tasting, have Tea with Mr. Tumnus, and more!

11-11:30am: Tea with Mr. Tumnus

Meet by the lamp post and have a cup of tea with dear Mr. Tumnus.

11:30am-12:30pm: Holiday Magic: Gingerbread House Making & A Visit from Father Christmas

Celebrate the holidays with your family as you craft colorful gumdrop chimneys, slanting roofs shingled with confections, dangling frosting icicles and anything else you dream up! Whether this is your first or 50th gingerbread house this festive tradition has something for everyone. We’ll supply a pre-constructed gingerbread house, an array of candy, icing and mugs of rich hot cocoa for each family. While you decorate, keep your eyes out for a special visit from Father Christmas, coming straight from Narnia, the imaginary world invented by C.S. Louis and brought to life in the Museum & Theatre’s performance of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe. Up to 5 family members may share a house. House is 7″ high by 5.75″ wide by 6″ deep. $30/house for members, $35/house for visitors. To register, call 828-1234 x231 or stop by the front desk.

12:30-1pm: Narnia Crown Making

Come make and decorate your own crown in honor of our Main Stage production, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. We’ll learn about this exciting story of four children who save a kingdom from one hundred years of winter, then we’ll create a custom crowns so you can attend the play as a king or queen!

Free with admission

1-1:30pm: Play Freeze Tag with the White Witch

Don’t let the White Witch turn you to a stone statue in this fast paced game of freeze tag.

1:30-2pm: Hero Adventure Stage Story In The Chronicles of Narnia C.S. Lewis created the enduring characters Lucy the Valiant, Peter the Magnificent, Edmund the Just, and Susan the Gentle. In this interactive Stage Story we will choose our own adventure and our own royal names befitting the goodness in each of us. Come join the adventure!

Free with admission

2-2:30pm: Turkish Delight and Creamy Cocoa Tasting Come and taste these treats from the land of Narnia and the White Witch herself!

Free with admission

2:30-3pm: Write a Letter to Aslan The Great Lion Aslan would love to hear from you about how to make this world or Narnia a better place. You can draw him a lion picture too!

