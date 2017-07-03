Homestead

Celebrate Maine Open Farm Day at the Curran Homestead

Curran Water Pump
By Susan Pate
Posted July 03, 2017, at 7:21 a.m.

Sunday, July 23, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Curran Homestead Village, 372 Fields Pond Road, Orrington, Maine

For more information: (207) 745-4426; curranhomestead.org

The Curran Homestead Village will hold an Open House & BBQ to celebrate Maine Open Farm Day on Sunday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to come and see the many new developments at the Village, including a new timber frame workshop and major renovation to early Orrington resident Peter Field’s house that was recently lifted and placed on a new foundation. It will house restrooms and serve as a visitor’s center for the developing museum village.

There will be hands-on activities, farm animals to see, and an old fashioned barbeque. The Old Home Week Citizen of the Year will be announced at 12 noon.

