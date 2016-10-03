Community

Celebrate Local Art and Harvest Drinks at Rising Tide!

Painting by Sarah Davis
Painting by Sarah Davis
By Rachael Button
Posted Oct. 03, 2016, at 9:41 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Rising Tide Community Market, 323 Main Street, Damariscotta , Maine

For more information: 207-563-5556; risingtide.coop/

Celebrate local art at Rising Tide! On Friday, October 7th from 4-6 pm the co-op will host it’s monthly gallery opening and tasting. This month’s Art at the Co-op exhibit is titled “A Horse Show.” “A Horse Show” is an art show comprised of paintings by Sarah Davis and photographs by her daughter, Melissa Gebert, reflecting their lifelong love of horses.

Rising Tide’s specialty foods’ department will be sampling harvest beer and apple cider during the October 7th opening. Light refreshments will also be available. The opening and the tasting are free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome!

“A Horse Show” will be on view in Rising Tide’s café from October 2-29th during normal store business hours, 8 am – 8 pm, seven days a week!

Want more local art? Rising Tide holds monthly art exhibits featuring work by talented local artists who are also co-op member-owners. Each exhibit runs for approximately one month and includes an artists’ reception. Artist applications for 2017 are being accepted; more information can be found at www.risingtide.coop/art-at-the-co-op.!

Rising Tide is located at 323 Main Street in Damariscotta. For more information, call 563-5556 or email customercare@risingtide.coop.

