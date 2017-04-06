CELEBRATE HOLY WEEK AT THE JOHN STREET UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IN CAMDEN

Sunday, April 16, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: John Street United Methodist Church, 98 John Street, Camden, Maine
For more information: 207-542-1523
The John Street United Methodist Church, 98 John Street, Camden, invites the community to attend its Holy Week activities.
On April 14, the doors will be open during the day for contemplation and prayer. At 6 pm the church will hold a somber Good Friday service, focusing on prayer and reflection on the death of Christ.
On Easter morning festivities start at 9:15 am April 16 with a pot-luck family brunch. There will be plenty of breakfast casseroles, fruit dishes and Easter breads plus (of course) Coffee. Church members will be manning an egg coloring station for all ages to decorate eggs to share with friends or people unable to share directly in Easter activities. All are welcome.
Easter Worship will begin at 10:30 am with joyous Easter music, including “Hymn of Promise” by the Children’s Choir. Following the children’s message, the children will also sing their anthem, “If I Were A Butterfly.” The morning‘s Gospel reading will be from John 20:1-18. Communion will be celebrated. The United Methodist Church welcomes all persons to share in the bread and the cup.
For more information, please call 236-4829.
