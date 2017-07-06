Celebrate! Bucksport Bayfest 225

Friday, July 21, 2017 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2017 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 23, 2017 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Bucksport Waterfront , Main Street, BUCKSPORT, ME
For more information: 207-469-6818; bucksportbayfestival.com/
The Town of Bucksport and The Bucksport Bay Area Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce “Celebrate! Bucksport 225 Bayfest” a three-day event on the Bucksport Waterfront starting on Friday, July 21 and concluding Sunday, July 23rd.
This year, we are excited to celebrate The Town of Bucksport’s 225th year, the Buck Memorial Library’s 130th and the Bay Festival’s 20th. With so many milestones, the annual Bayfest is bigger, better and bolder than ever.
Come early and stay longer than you planned for all that Celebrate! Bucksport 225 Bayfest has to offer. From the Parade and 5k, Bucksport Bay Festival Pageant, street dance with Right Out Straight, Friars’ Invitational Brewfest, Antique & Classic Car Show, bass fishing tourney, dingy races, food vendors, local craftsmen, local shops and restaurants, art galleries, and ice cream to featured performances by Tim Sample, Judy Pancoast, and Timber Tina’s Lumberjack Show and live music from Chris Ross & the North, Jake Irish and Between Dead Stations, The Willy Kelly Band, Allison Aimes , The Mallett Brothers and fireworks over the Penobscot River… (breathe)
Celebrate! Bucksport 225 Bayfest is a Maine experience you can’t miss!
Planned Schedule of Events
Friday, July 21
1-4 pm – Bucksport Historical Society open@ Town Dock
Stop in and learn more about Bucksport’s storied past and pick up a copy of Bucksport’s Historical Homes Walking Tour and enjoy the afternoon viewing some of Bucksport’s finest architectural gems.
4pm – 9pm Vendors Open for Business
Local crafters, food trucks, community organizations and information booths are open for business on the Waterfront.
4pm – Bucksport Bay Festival Pageant
Come see our contestants compete in the first ever Bucksport Bay Festival Pageant. Themed to celebrate the opening decades of the Bucksport Paper Mill, contestants will present their best 1930’s and 40’s attire. Hollywood glamor, flappers and hats! Emceed by Ms. Maine Olivia Jones with guest judge Ms. New England Mikele Reynolds.
6pm – Bucksport Area Cultural Arts Center presents Karaoke on the Waterfront
Sign up and show off your talents on the Town Dock. Sign up starts at 5pm.
7pm – Street Dance with Right Out Straight
Enjoy live local music on Main Street with Bucksport’s Favorite Rock and Roll Band and a few of your neighbors and friends.
9pm – Free Movie Night at the Alamo Theatre
Enjoy a movie in the open air! Bring your chair and join us in the parking lot behind the Alamo. If it rains, we’ll go inside.
Saturday, July 22
7am – Register for the Bucksport Bay Festival 5K
Race registration begins at the Bucksport Town Pool (corner of Bridge St. and Broadway). A Sub5 Track Club race! Race starts at 8am.
8am – Bucksport Bay Festival 5k begins!
8am – Pancake Breakfast
Join us in the Bucksport Marina Parking lot for breakfast!
8:30am – Parade Line-up Begins
Sign up & Line up in the Mill Parking lot for a 9:30a start time.
9am – Dusk – Tour MMA’s Tug Pentagoet
Tour MMA’s teaching vessel while it’s docked at the Waterfront. The working tug provides Maine Maritime Academy students with unique hands-on opportunities.
9am – 4pm – Bucksport Historical Society open@ Town Dock
Stop in and learn more about Bucksport’s storied past and pick up a copy of Bucksport’s Historical Homes Walking Tour and enjoy the afternoon viewing some of Bucksport’s finest architectural gems.
9am – Vendors Open for Business
Local crafters, food trucks, community organizations and information booths are open for business on the Waterfront.
9am – Rock Climbing & Bungee Jumping
Vertical Entertainment, LLC brings back a kid friendly favorite! Climb a 24-foot-tall wall and bounce away the day at the Bucksport Marina!
9:30am – Celebrate! Bucksport 225 Bayfest Parade
Shriners NASCARs, motorcycles, floats, tractors and Fire Trucks! Bring the whole family and cheer as the parade makes its way through town. (Franklin St – Mill St – Main St)
10am – Live Music and Entertainment begins on the Town Dock Stage!
10:00 – 10:30am Willy Kelly (solo)
10:30 – 11:30 am Matt Drinnenberg
11:30am – 12:00pm Alexis Loring
12:00 – 1:00 pm Sunset Strip
1:00 – 2:30 pm Chris Ross & the North
2:30 – 3:45 pm Jake Irish and Between Dead Stations
4:00 – 5:15 pm The Willy Kelly Band
6:00 – 7:00 pm Tim Sample – Maine’s Favorite Humorist
7:00 – 9:00 pm The Mallett Brothers Band
10:30am – 1:30pm – Salad Bar Luncheon
Bucksport United Methodist Church (71 Franklin Street.) Open to the public.
11am – 2pm – Antique & Classic Car Show
Ride the shuttle to Crosby’s Drive-In on Rt. 46 for this Bay Festival tradition!
11am – 3pm – Kid’s Center Open
Full of inflatable fun! Just $5 lets you bounce all day. Live music with Judy Pancoast. Behind Town Hall. Reopens 5:30-8pm.
11am – 4pm – Timber Tina’s Great Maine Lumberjack Show
Axe throwing for adults and Log Rolling for kids on the shores of the Penobscot River. Come see Tina and her team at the Bucksport Marina. Shows at 11am and 3pm.
12pm – 2pm – Bucksport Bay Pizza Faceoff!
Eat and Vote on the Bay area’s best pizza. Four categories and a kid’s choice. $5-$8 Camden National Bank Parking Lot.
1:30pm – 4:30pm – Friars’ Invitational Brewfest
Sample a variety of local brews from our beer garden on the banks of the beautiful Penobscot River. Main Street next to Good Deal Antiques. Tickets are 22.50 in advance & $30 at the gate – 21 and older only!!
Featuring Mason’s Brewing Company, Strong Brewing, Penobscot Bay Brewery, Crooked Halo Cider House, and Belfast Bay Brewing Company.
4:00pm – 5:50pm- Wine Tasting @ Verona Wine & Design
Throughout the day – Historical Homes Walking Tour, The Crushstation, Downeast Fencing Tourney, Dingy Races, Lobster Boat Race Demos, Harbor Tours and more!!!
9:15pm – Celebrate! Bucksport 225 FIREWORKS
Relax and enjoy fireworks over the Penobscot launched from Ft. Knox.
Sunday, July 23rd
6am – 5pm – Silver Lake Bass Fishing Tourney
10am – 2pm – 20th Maine Militia Civil War Encampment & more at Ft. Knox
11am – 4:40pm – Live Music on the Town Dock Stage
11:00 – 12:30 pm Machias Ukuleles
1:00 – 2:30 pm Wooly Bear
3:00 – 4:30 pm Allison Ames Band
11am – 4pm – Vendors Open for Business
Local crafters, food trucks, community organizations and information booths are open for business on the Waterfront.
1pm – Dingy Races
Race for the best time! Sign up at the Bucksport Marina
We are actively seeking many volunteers for the Brewfest, Parade, Entertainment, 5K Fun Run, Kid’s Center, etc. Local businesses, civic groups, and organizations are particularly encouraged to get involved in festival planning. If you are interested in learning more about how you can get involved please contact the Bucksport Bay Area Chamber.
Plan to join us for #Bucksport225! Like our Facebook page “Celebrate!Bucksport 225 Bayfest” for updates. More information and registration forms are online at www.bucksportbayfestival.com or contact the Bucksport Bay Area Chamber at 207.469.6818.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →