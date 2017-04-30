Cathy Morgan Bird Week May 13-20

Saturday, May 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, May 15, 2017 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, May 18, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, May 19, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 20, 2017 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday, May 27, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: various Mid-coast locations, various Mid-coast locations, Maine
For more information: 207-338-1137; belfastbaywatershed.org/Bird-Week.php
In May, the Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition is sponsoring several free outings and programs of special interest to birders. For directions and more information, see BelfastBayWatershed.org or call 338-1147.
Cathy Morgan Bird Weeks starts on May 13 this year with a 6-mile roundtrip, flatwater paddle on the South Branch of the Marsh River in Frankfort from 9 am until 1 pm. Meet at the Frankfort boat launch on Rt. 1A. Bring kayak/canoe, paddle, PFD, water, lunch, sun/rain/bug protection, binoculars.
A series of six morning Bird Walks are being offered from May 15 through May 20. All start at 7 am, wear tick-repellent clothing.
Mon. May 15 – Head of Tide Preserve, Doak Road, Belfast.
Tues. May 16 – Cloe and David’s farm, 210 Oak Hill Road, Swanville.
Wed. May 17 – Ducktrap River Trail, Rt. 52, Lincolnville.
Thur. May 18 – In Town Nature Trail, meet at the Muck in Belfast.
Fri. May 19 – Main Stream Preserve, Prospect. Meet at 7 am at the Irving gas station in Searsport to carpool.
Sat. May 20 – Sears Island, meet at the causeway gate to Sears Island in Searsport.
Thursday, May 18, at 6:30 pm at the Belfast Library, Jody Telfair, a Maine Master Naturalist, will review bird identification basics and discuss ways to help birds, migratory and resident, survive.
Friday, May 19, at 7:30 pm join Mike Shannon for an Evening Woodcock Watch at 210 Oak Hill Road, Swanville. (Rain date May 20.)
The following week, share the Birdsong and Wildflowers of Ragged Mountain with Cloe Chunn and Roger Rittmaster on May 27 from 10 am to noon. Meet at the Georges River Trail crossing on Rt. 17 near Mirror Lake in Rockport. Bring water, lunch, protection from rain and ticks.
