Catholic churches to hold special collection Feb. 11-12 for victims of Victims of Hurricane Matthew

PORTLAND, Maine — Catholic Bishop Robert P. Deeley has authorized a special collection to be held in all churches throughout the Diocese of Portland on Feb. 11-12. The proceeds from the collection will assist the long-term efforts of Catholic Relief Services and Catholic Charities USA as they provide aid to victims after the widespread destruction of Hurricane Matthew.

The hurricane first made landfall in Haiti on Oct. 4, 2016, eventually devastating areas in the Caribbean and the southeast coast of the U.S. Over 1,000 deaths and an estimated $6.9 billion in damages have been attributed to the storm.

“The special collection will assist Catholic Relief Services and Catholic Charities USA as they support the restoration and rebuilding of affected communities,” said Bishop Deeley. “The true measure of a people’s character is how they respond in another’s moment of need. As we have seen in previous responses to devastation and tragedy, I am certain that the charitable giving of the people of Maine will once again rise to meet the ongoing challenges facing many people. Yours is the charity of Christ.”

For those who wish to donate to the relief efforts online, by phone, or by mail: visit www.crs.org or www.catholiccharitiesusa.org; call 1-877-435-7277; or send a check/money order to Catholic Relief Services, Hurricane Matthew Relief, P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297-0303.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →