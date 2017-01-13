Community

Catholic Charities Food Bank Receives Donation from Catholic Order of Foresters

Kathy Mockler | BDN
Pictured, from left to right: James Gagnon, State Catholic Order of Foresters, Chief Ranger; Dixie Shaw, Program Director Catholic Charities’ Hunger & Relief Services; Lincoln Jandreau, Catholic Order of Foresters, State Court Secretary/Treasure; and "Legs" Labbe Catholic Order of Foresters, past State Chief Ranger presenting a check to the Catholic Charities Aroostook Food Bank in the amount of $1,000 to help with their efforts to end hunger in Aroostook County.
By Kathy Mockler
Posted Jan. 13, 2017, at 12:13 p.m.

Caribou, ME — The home office of the Catholic Order of Foresters designated funds at the national headquarters located in Naperville, Illinois to each State Court throughout the Country to be donated to a charity of their choice. Catholic Charities was honored to be chosen by the State Court in Maine to receive these funds to assist in their work with the hungry in the County.

Dixie Shaw, Director of Hunger & Relief Services at Catholic Charities, noted “we are honored and pleased to accept this donation to assist us in the work we do. We work with pantries from St Francis to Wytiopitlock and from Fort Fairfield to Ashland and all in between.” Members present expressed their sincere gratitude to Catholic Charities and their tireless efforts to feed the hungry in Aroostook County and throughout Maine.

