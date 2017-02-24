CatchaVibe Cabin Fever Reliever Dance Party

Saturday, March 4, 2017 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: The Oysterhead Lounge, 52 Main Street, Newcastle, Maine For more information: catchavibeproductions.com

Dance Party with CatchaVibe

Saturday, March 4th at 8pm

The Oysterhead Lounge in Newcastle, Maine

CatchaVibe is a world/reggae band that has shared the stage with several international reggae acts including Sister Carol, Iration, Stickfigure, Inner Visions and many more. This band is known to cause dancing frenzies at colleges, festivals, private parties weddings and corporate events throughout New England. So put on your dancing shoes and join the party 8 pm Saturday, March 4th as Maine’s premier world/reggae band returns to the Oysterhead Lounge at 52 Main Street in Newcastle, Maine.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →