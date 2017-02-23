Catch The World’s Leading Expert On Con Artists… In Portland!

Thursday, April 20, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Hannaford Hall, University of Southern Maine's Abromson Center, 88 Bedford Street, Portland, Maine For more information: 1-877-926-8300; aarp.cvent.com/catchme

Identity Theft Expert Frank W. Abagnale Is Partnering With AARP to Help You Protect Yourself.

Join the AARP Fraud Watch Network for a presentation by “Catch Me If You Can” author Frank W. Abagnale on protecting yourself from identity theft. The event is free. His advice is invaluable.

Between the ages of 16 and 21, he successfully posed as an airline pilot, an attorney, a doctor, and cashed millions in fraudulent checks. In case you didn’t read the best-selling book… spoiler alert… he got caught and his exploits were depicted in the movie Catch Me If You Can starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

For over 40 years, Frank W. Abagnale has advised the FBI on how to outsmart con artists. He is one of the world’s most respected authorities on forgery, embezzlement, and secure documents. Now, he’s joined forces with the AARP Fraud Watch Network to help you learn how to spot and avoid scams so you can protect yourself and your family.

Event Schedule:

5:30 to 6:45 PM – Enjoy light refreshments and meet our community partners. Registration will also be open at this time. Registration closes promptly at 6:45 PM.

6:45 to 8:00 PM – Introduction by AARP Maine’s State Director Lori Parham and presentation by Frank Abagnale.

8:00 to 8:30 PM – Question and Answer Session with Frank Abagnale.

