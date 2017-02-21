Casting Call: Seeking Caring Men and Women

Thursday, March 16, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Mayo Regional Hospice Resource Center, 897 West Maine Street, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine For more information: 207-564-4346; wwww.pinetreehospice.org

Are you a compassionate adult with a little time to spare? Consider becoming a Pine Tree Hospice volunteer. Hospice volunteers do not provide any medical support, but they do many other things such as visiting and chatting, helping with household chores, taking the client to an appointment or shopping, taking the client fishing or other outings, helping with yard work or repairs, and providing respite for the family caregiver.

Pine Tree Hospice, as a volunteer hospice, has the honor of working with people as soon as there is a life-limiting progressive disease not just in their final months. Our byline “We can’t add days to your life but we can add life to your days” is what our volunteers are all about. After completing training, the kind of support you would provide depends on the needs and wishes of the client and the preferences and flexibility of you, the volunteer. The need for volunteers is now greater than it has ever been as our census has doubled in just two years while the number of our volunteers has not!

