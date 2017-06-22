Castine’s Devoted Women: Partnership and Social Reform 1910-1962

Molly Dewson and Polly Porter, Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx 1925
Angela Bonacasa | BDN
Molly Dewson and Polly Porter, Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx 1925
By Angela Bonacasa
Posted June 22, 2017, at 12:13 p.m.

Location: Castine Historical Society, 17 School Street, Castine, ME

For more information: 207-326-4118; castinehistoricalsociety.org

The Castine Historical Society’s 2017 Summer Exhibit, Castine’s Devoted Women: Partnership and Social Reform 1910-1962, is focused on the lives of Mary W. (Molly) Dewson and Mary G. (Polly) Porter, who were life-partners during an age of progressive change in women’s lives in an era encompassing woman’s right to vote, World War I, labor and wage reform, and feminism. The recent gift to the Society of 28 scrapbooks kept by Molly and Polly has provided a wealth of material for the exhibit. We are extremely grateful to Molly’s great niece, who generously donated these treasured scrapbooks, many of which are also preserved on microfilm at the Schlesinger Library, Radcliffe Institute, Harvard College.

Molly Dewson was one of the first women to have national political power and influence in Washington D.C. She earned the respect and friendship of many high profile political figures including Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt during her work for social reform and women’s equality.

Moss Acre, located in Castine, ME, was built by Polly’s father in the 1890’s as a seasonal home and refuge. Molly and Polly spent several months of the year in Castine beginning in 1912 and Moss Acre became their permanent home after Molly’s retirement in 1952.

Fall Exhibit hours are Labor Day-Columbus Day

Friday, Saturday and Monday: 10 AM-4 PM

Sundays: 1-4 PM

All exhibits are free and open to the public.

