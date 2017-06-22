Castine’s Devoted Women: Exhibit Talks

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Castine Historical Society, 17 School Street, Castine, ME
For more information: 207-326-4118; castinehistoricalsociety.org
The Castine Historical Society’s 2017 Summer Exhibit, Castine’s Devoted Women: Partnership and Social Reform 1910-1962, is focused on the lives of Mary W. (Molly) Dewson and Mary G. (Polly) Porter who were life-partners during an age of progressive change in women’s lives in an era encompassing woman’s right to vote, World War I, labor and wage reform, and feminism. The recent gift to the Society of 28 scrapbooks kept by Molly and Polly has provided a wealth of material for the exhibit.
Preparing for this exhibit at the Abbott School has been a treasure hunt. The photographs and memorabilia in the Porter-Dewson scrapbooks are clues, each leading toward friendships, political connections, or familiar locales. Most clues led the unsuspecting exhibit committee members off in more than one of these directions. The end product is necessarily only selected highlights from the scrapbook collection and the story of these women’s’ lives. “Exhibit Talks” offer three opportunities for you to discover more about the Porter-Dewson story. Join us the last Tuesday in June, July and August at 5pm for more treasure, more historical connections, and more intriguing stories. Wine, cheese and history will be served. These talks are free and open to the public.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →