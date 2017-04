Holy Week at Trinity Episcopal Church, 150 Perkins St, Castine

Palm Sunday – April 8th – 9:00 AM – The Rev’d Steve Hayward, Celebrant

Maundy Thursday Service – April 13th – 5:00 PM – The Rev’d Emily Blair Stribling, Celebrant

Interfaith Good Friday Service – April 14th – 12 Noon – The Rev’d Canon Ian L. Bockus, Presiding

Sunday of the Resurrection – April 16th – 9:00 AM – The Rev’d Emily Blair Stribling, Celebrant

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →