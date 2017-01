Trinity Episcopal Church, 150 Perkins St., will observe Epiphany 5 with a celebration of the Holy Eucharist on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 9 am. The Rev. Stephen H. Hayward will be the celebrant and preacher. Please join us for refreshments after the service. Also, please join with the Castine Community for the annual Just for Fun Concert at 3 pm in the Trinitarian Congregational Church on Maine Street.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →