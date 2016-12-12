Castine – Trinity Episcopal Church

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Trinity Episcopal Church, 150 Perkins Street, Castine, Maine For more information: 207-326-4180; trinitycastine.org

Trinity Episcopal Church, 150 Perkins St., will observe the The Feast of the Holy Nativity on December 24, 2016 with a celebration of the Holy Eucharist at 5:30 pm. The Rev. Emily Blair Stribling will be the celebrant and preacher. Special music will be offered by Diana Brookes Brown, Flute and Brian A. MacFarland, Organist.

