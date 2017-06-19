Castine Library Hosts “Maine Writers” programs

PRESS RELEASE

RUDMAN GRANT WILL FUND MAINE WRITERS PROGRAMS

CASTINE – The Witherle Memorial Library has received a $1,000 grant from the Rose and Samuel Rudman Library Trust Fund through the Maine Community Center that will help to fund the library’s annual Maine Writers series this summer.

Maine Writers, which is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Witherle Memorial Library, brings

writers from Maine or with strong Maine ties to the library to read from and discuss their current works, talk about their writing habits or process and to answer questions from the audience. The programs provide an opportunity for patrons and visitors to get up close and personal with their favorite writers and the chance to be introduced to new writers; and have become a popular staple of the library’s summer programming.

The library strives to provide a wide variety of writers and genres through the Maine Writers program. This year, the program stays pretty close to home. The line-up includes two residents of Castne, three from Surry and a former library employee.

The series begins on June 26 with Deborah Joy Corey of Castine, reading from her new memoir “Settling Twice.’’ Popular mystery and true crime writer Kate Flora follows on July 10 with “Led Astray,’’ the fifth book in her Detective Joe Burgess series.

On July 17, Castine native Donald Small will read from his book “Salt Water Town,’’ a collection of tales told through a group of “salty, down-to-earth characters, some real, some fictional’’ that depict life in Castine in the 1950s.

On July 24, landscape and garden designer Claire Ackroyd will discuss “Plants and Flowers of Maine: Kate Furbish’s Watercolors,’’ a large format collection of Furbish’s paintings done in the late 19th and early 20th centuries as Furbish traveled the state of Maine.

Gillian French, a former library assistant at the Witherle Memorial Library, left that position last year to write fulltime. Her debut novel, “Grit,’’ was published this year to starred reviews. She will read from the novel on July 31.

On Aug. 14, Linda Greenlaw, a part-time resident of Surry best known for her books on her life as a deep sea fisherman, will read from the latest installment of her Jane Bunker mystery series “Shiver Hitch.’’

Winding up the series on Aug. 21 will be Surry educators Reeser Manley and Marjorie Peronto who will present a program on their latest book “The Life in Your Garden: Gardening for Biodiversity.’’

All programs will begin at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church Parish House. They are open to the public at no charge.

Contact: Anne Romans, 326-4375

