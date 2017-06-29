Castine Classic Yacht Race and Nielsen celebration Aug. 2-3

CASTINE, Maine — The 18th Castine Classic Yacht Race from Castine to Camden, and the Nielsen celebration will be held Aug. 2-3, at Castine Yacht Club. The 19.6 nautical mile race will be the first of three days of races in conjunction with the Camden Classic Yacht Race to Brooklin on Aug. 4 and the Eggemoggin Reach Regatta on Aug. 5.

The race is open to all monohull Classic and Spirit of Tradition yachts at least 28 feet length overall with a valid Mark II Classic Rating Formula rating certificate. Each yacht must tow a proper dinghy; no toys. Failure to do so will result in time penalty and disqualification from winning any prize. Each yacht must have property and third party liability insurance of at least $300,000.

The Nielsen Celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 2, will honor Aage Nielsen, a genius of 20th century yacht design. Notable Nielsen yachts will be on exhibition starting at noon at the Town Dock and in the harbor. The Nielsen fleet will be honored at a symposium at 4 p.m. in Delano Auditorium at Maine Maritime Academy.

Maynard Bray and Tom Jackson, authors of “Worthy of the Sea”, the definitive Nielsen treatise, will orchestrate the discussion among a distinguished panel of skippers, builders and historians. Any Nielsen yacht wishing to join this celebration is urged to contact as soon as possible Committee@CastineClasssic.com.

Entries should be made by July 20, and may be made online at www.CastineClassic.com. Race will be governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing. Questions may be directed to David Bicks at dpbicks@gmail.com, cell 917-331-5482 or 326-8607; Bill Light at wlight1@mac.com, 508-259-7623, 326-8541; or Jim Raber at jdraber@verizon.net, 703-508-8110, 326-4249.

