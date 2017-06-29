Cassatt String Quartet featured in the 15th Seal Bay Festival of American Chamber Music July 12th – 21st, 2017

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 20, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: SPACE Gallery , 538 Congress St., Portland, Maine
For more information: 212. 932.9449; sealbayfestival.org
The internationally celebrated Cassatt String Quartet will be featured in the 15th Seal Bay Festival of American Chamber Music. Established in 1985, the Cassatt String Quartet has collaborated with a vast array of artists and Pulitzer-prize winning composers. Named three times by The New Yorker magazine’s Best Of The Year CD Selection, the Cassatt has recorded over twenty-five commercial releases for the Koch, Naxos, New World, Albany and CRI Labels and can be found on YouTube.
The 15th Seal Bay Festival of American Chamber Music returns to Maine July 12th – 21st, 2017.
The goal of the Seal Bay Festival is to make American chamber music an exciting and vibrant experience for concert audiences, artists, composers, composition students, and school children in the storied geographical and cultural setting of coastal Maine, serving both the year-round and summer populations, while offering a unique exposure to contemporary music. The Seal Bay Festival Composer Institute offers a select group of college and conservatory level composers the opportunity to participate in a series of master classes with the distinguished guest faculty composers and to have their works performed by the Cassatt String Quartet.
This year, the Festival explores the theme “Seeing Sound.” Immersing individuals in the making of art, as well as simply in its appreciation, is an exciting new dimension of the Seal Bay Music Festival, and one that guarantees a dynamic week of creative discovery for all.
Participants in the 2017 Seal Bay Festival include composers Augusta Read Thomas, Victoria Bond, Delvyn Case, Laura Kaminsky, Vineet Shende, and Daniel Strong Godfrey; the resident Cassatt String Quartet; and visual artist Rebecca Allan Also, the music of beloved composer Elliot Schwartz will be featured on July 18, 19 and 20, 2017.
For further information about the Seal Bay Festival or concerts, visit www.sealbayfestival.org
You can also email: muneko@gmail.com and/or phone 212. 932.9449, or mail The Seal Bay Festival, P.O. Box 824, Vinalhaven, Maine 04863
