Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park, 426 Wolfe's Neck Road, Freeport, Maine For more information: 207-865-4465; maine.gov/wolfesneckwoods

FREEPORT — Casco Bay walk at Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 426 Wolfe’s Neck Road, for a one-mile walk along Casco Bay Trail. Guided nature programs, free with park admission, start at 2 p.m. at the benches near the second parking lot, weather permitting. No reservations are needed except for group programs. Contact 865-4465; visit www.maine.gov/wolfesneckwoods. Park admission $1 ages 5-11, $ ages 12-64, $6 nonresidents ages 12-64, $2 nonresidents 65 and older, free children under 5 and Maine residents 65 and older.

