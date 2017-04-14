Casco Bay High School-Portland-Project Grad Fundraiser

Saturday, April 29, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Deering High School-Cafeteria, 370 Stevens Avenue, 2nd Floor Cafeteria, Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-761-9275
Hoping you can put this in the community calendar of your upcoming newspapers until the event happens. Please feel free to pick key words etc. if needing to cut down size of information. Thanks!! Sarah
Saturday, April 29th 5:45 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Project Graduation Fundraiser for Class of 2017 Casco Bay High School. Paint Nite Painting Event. You’ll spend 1.5 hrs. creating a one of a kind painting. Local artist Paul Cyr will guide you in creating your masterpiece. All supplies will be provided. Come and have some fun with friends and neighbors and support a Portland Public School.
$30 per person. (30% of pp. cost will go directly to the class of 2017). Event will be held in the cafeteria at DHS (located over the gymnasium). Please email Sarah Thompson at barneswingate@yahoo.com to reserve your spot. If you’d like to pay in advance to ensure a spot please let me know via email as well and I will provide you the address to mail . Hope you’ll come and support this great cause.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →