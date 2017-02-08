Cary Medical Center To Hold Free Flu Shot Clinic

Influenza Season is upon us and it’s not too late to get a free Flu Shot. Cary Medical Center will be holding a Free Community Flu Shot Clinic for adults and children over 9 years of age, on Thursday, February 9th from 5 – 6:30 p.m. in the Chan Center at the Hospital. Getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu, so please don’t miss this opportunity if you haven’t had a vaccination yet. For more information call Cary Public Relations at 498-1158 or visit carymedicalcenter.org.

