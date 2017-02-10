Cary Medical Center CEO Kris Doody Named One of Nations 60 Top Rural Hospital CEOs

Kris Doody, RN and Chief Executive Officer at Cary Medical Center, has been named by the Becker’s Hospital Review as one of “60 rural hospital CEOs to know”. Becker’s Healthcare is the leading source of cutting-edge business and legal information for healthcare industry leaders. Becker’s Hospital Review is published 12 time each year and reaches nearly 20,000 healthcare leaders.

The 60 CEOs in this year’s list possess extensive experience in healthcare management, demonstrating their commitment to offering high-quality, accessible care to rural populations. Under the CEOs’ leadership, many of their institutions have earned recognition as top-performing rural hospitals in the nation.

For inclusion on the select list, the CEOs must serve in “rural” areas, located outside major metropolitan areas. Becker’s Hospital Review analysed compilations by ranking and award agencies such as The Leapfrog Group’s listing of top rural hospitals and the National Rural Health Associations list of top rural community hospitals. IN 2015 Cary Medical Center was named one of the top 24 rural hospitals in the nation by Leapfrog and the group has given the hospital in ‘A’ in patient safety since the inception of the letter grading system in 2012. Cary is one of only 72 hospitals nationwide to earn this distinction.

Doody joined Cary Medical Center as a certified nurse’s aid at age 15. In 1995 she was named Chief Operating Officer before taking on the CEO role in 1999. She has been regionally and nationally recognized for her leadership skills. Quorum Health Resources named Ms. Doody CEO of the year in 2016 due to her outstanding work advocating for patients and rural healthcare organizations.

