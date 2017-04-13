Cary CEO Kris Doody To Receive AHA Board of Trustees Award

The American Hospital Association (AHA) today announced that Kris Doody, RN, chief executive officer of Cary Medical Center in Caribou, Maine will be awarded its 2017 Board of Trustees Award. The award is presented to individuals or groups who have made substantial and noteworthy contributions to the work of the AHA. Doody will receive the award at a ceremony at the AHA Annual Membership Meeting on Monday, May 8 in Washington, D.C.

A registered nurse, Doody has served as CEO of Cary Medical Center since 1999. Prior to being named CEO, she served as the hospital’s chief operating officer and manager of surgical services. During her tenure at Cary Medical Center, Doody has made patient-centered services a priority. Under her leadership, Cary Medical Center received an AHA Award of Honor for its clinic-based collaborative approach with the VA, bringing health care to veterans in the rural area Cary serves.

“Kris has brought to the AHA and its members an in-depth knowledge of the challenges many of our smaller and more rural members face,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “Her contributions to the field have been immense. Not only is she a tremendous advocate for rural hospitals with an unwaivering commitment to innovation and ensuring access, but Kris was instrumental in developing the first rural, community-based outpatient clinic for veterans.”

Rob Kieffer, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Cary Medical Center said that Doody has provided outstanding leadership at the hospital during her tenure.

“Kris has really had a major impact on the success of Cary during her tenure as CEO”, said Kieffer. “She sets a standard of leadership that motivates all of us to make the hospital the best it can be. Our entire board congratulates her on this outstanding and well deserved recognition”.

Doody has been a member of the AHA executive committee (2016) and Board (2014-2016) and served on the rural subcommittee of the Task Force on Ensuring Access in Vulnerable Communities. While on the AHA Board she has participated in selecting the AHA NOVA Award and Dick Davidson Quality Milestone Award. Before joining the Board in 2014, she was an involved and valued RPB 1 member from 2005-2010.

She has also served as the chair of the Maine Hospital Association Board of Directors and Chair of the Maine Community College System Board of Trustees. Kris earned her RN from the University of Maine along with a Master’s Degree in Business from Husson College.

