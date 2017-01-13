Carver Memorial Library Cribbage Tournament

The Friends of Carver Memorial Library are hosting the first annual cribbage tournament, which will take place between January 17th – February 28th.

• Matches are head-to-head, scheduled at convenience of the players

• Winner of 2 out of 3 games continues in tournament

• Matches will take place at the library, during library hours

• No skunks, all other ACC rules followed

• Winner’s prize: $30 gift certificate to Tozier’s

• Cribbage boards and card decks will be provided

• Entry fee is $5, t-shirts are available for $12

• All proceeds benefit Carver Memorial Library

To sign up, please call the library at 548-2303 or email cml@carver.lib.me.us.

