Carver Memorial Library book sale

Saturday, March 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Carver Memorial Library, 12 Union Street, Searsport, Maine
For more information: 207-548-2303; carver.lib.me.us
Carver Memorial Library will be hosting its monthly book sale on Saturday, March 25th from 10:00 – 1:00. It will feature biography and memoir in addition to a wide selection of fiction and non-fiction titles. For more information call 548-2303. Carver Memorial Library is located at 12 Union St., Searsport – at the corner of Union Street and Mortland Road.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →