Carver Memorial Library book sale

By carverlibrary,
Posted May 26, 2017, at 10:35 a.m.

Saturday, May 27, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Carver Memorial Library, 12 Union Street, Searsport, Maine

For more information: 207-548-2303; carver.lib.me.us

Carver Memorial Library will be hosting its monthly book sale on Saturday, May 27th from 10:00 – 1:00. It will feature old and rare books in addition to a wide selection of fiction and non-fiction titles. For more information call 548-2303. Carver Memorial Library is located at 12 Union St., Searsport – at the corner of Union Street and Mortland Road.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. A wealthy group bought the heart of a poor Maine town to build an artist colonyA wealthy group bought the heart of a poor Maine town to build an artist colony
  2. Victim shot 6 times on Center Street unsure who pulled the triggerVictim shot 6 times on Center Street unsure who pulled the trigger
  3. Cyclist struck by box truck on Route 1 in WaldoboroCyclist struck by box truck on Route 1 in Waldoboro
  4. Police: Man kidnapped woman off street, sexually assaulted herPolice: Man kidnapped woman off street, sexually assaulted her
  5. Bangor company buys 8.2 acres to grow recreational marijuana in GreeneBangor company buys 8.2 acres to grow recreational marijuana in Greene

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs