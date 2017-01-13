Carver Memorial Library Book & Media Sale

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Carver Memorial Library, 12 Union Street, Searsport, Maine For more information: 207-548-2303; carver.lib.me.us

Carver Memorial Library will be hosting its monthly book sale on Saturday, January 28th from 10:00 – 1:00. It will feature DVDs and audiobooks in addition to a wide selection of print fiction and non-fiction titles. For more information call 548-2303. Carver Memorial Library is located at 12 Union St., Searsport – at the corner of Union Street and Mortland Road.

