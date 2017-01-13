Carver Memorial Library Book & Media Sale

By carverlibrary,
Posted Jan. 13, 2017, at 11:19 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Carver Memorial Library, 12 Union Street, Searsport, Maine

For more information: 207-548-2303; carver.lib.me.us

Carver Memorial Library will be hosting its monthly book sale on Saturday, January 28th from 10:00 – 1:00. It will feature DVDs and audiobooks in addition to a wide selection of print fiction and non-fiction titles. For more information call 548-2303. Carver Memorial Library is located at 12 Union St., Searsport – at the corner of Union Street and Mortland Road.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Days after minimum wage rises, Maine diner near NH cuts staff, hoursDays after minimum wage rises, Maine diner near NH cuts staff, hours
  2. Angus King, Susan Collins split on repeal of ObamacareAngus King, Susan Collins split on repeal of Obamacare
  3. Katahdin group buys former Great Northern Paper mill site in MillinocketKatahdin group buys former Great Northern Paper mill site in Millinocket
  4. Maine teen allegedly told dispatcher he killed mom, dad, dog on HalloweenMaine teen allegedly told dispatcher he killed mom, dad, dog on Halloween
  5. What people are saying about the Trump tweet in support of Linda BeanWhat people are saying about the Trump tweet in support of Linda Bean

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs