Cars & Coffee: Hudson & Fords

Saturday, July 8, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Seal Cove Auto Museum, 1414 Tremont Road, Seal Cove, Maine
For more information: 207-244-9242; sealcoveautomuseum.org/events/cars-coffee-fords-hudsons/
The Hudson Motor Car Company began operations in 1909 with Roscoe B. Jackson at the helm as its General Manager, one of the five men at the core of its early leadership, and later President of the Company. While President, Jackson began taking respites on MDI. Both he and Edsel Ford, son of Henry Ford and also a summer resident of the island, befriended Clarence C. Little, a Harvard-trained geneticist. In 1929, it was with Jackson’s and Ford’s financial support that Clarence Little was able to found a genetics research facility in Bar Harbor. When Jackson died suddenly on a trip to Europe in March of that year, Little and his board decided to name the research unit in Jackson’s honor, the Roscoe B. Jackson Memorial Laboratory.
The Auto Museum is pleased to have a car built by the Hudson Motor Car Company in 1910 on loan from Jan Kendrick, of Bryant Pond, Maine, through the 2017 season. The 1910 Hudson will be featured at this Cars & Coffee, as will a number of Fords from the collection, such as the 1912 Model T Roadster, and the 1922 Model T Depot Hack.
Darling’s Ice Cream truck for a cause will be selling ice cream. Rides in antique autos, weather permitting.
Kick-off of Jackson Week, during which all employees of the Jackson Labs receive:
-10% discount at the Museum Store
-$1 off each admission ticket for employees and their families
-any new “Flying Merkel” ($35) membership upgraded to “Ford Roadster” ($50) membership
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →