Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-942-4381

Carols in the Round concert by the Mount View Chamber Singers, sung a cappella and by candlelight 4 to 5 pm Sunday, December 11 at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor.

