Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: St Anne's Episcopal Church, 29 Church St, Calais, Maine For more information: 2074548016

This concert is a collection of Christmas and seasonal songs sung acapella and by candlelight. A reception will be held after the performance.

