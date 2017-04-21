Carmel book and plant sale set for May 12-13

Friday, May 12, 2017 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Simpson Memorial Library, 8 Plymouth Rd., Carmel, Maine
For more information: 207-848-3797
CARMEL — The Simpson Memorial Library, 8 Plymouth Rd., Carmel will hold its annual book and plant sale on Friday, May 12, from 8AM to 3PM and Saturday, May 13, from 9AM to 1PM.
Please come and take advantage of our wide selection of books at VERY low prices. The plants available are primarily perennials with some shrubs and annual seedlings available. For more information, contact Sue Kircheis at 848-3797.
