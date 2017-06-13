Caring Connections Receives Community Building Grant from The Maine Community Foundation

Caring Connections, a cooperative program of the Bangor YMCA and Eastern Maine Medical Center has received a Community Building Grant of $7590 from The Maine Community Foundation to help fund programs that support people with cancer and their families.

For over twenty years Caring Connections has provided breast and cervical health services at no cost to underserved women in conjunction with the Maine Breast and Cervical Health Program and support groups and educational programs and resources for women diagnosed with breast cancer. This grant will help Caring Connections to launch two new initiatives: the “Men’s Cancer Network”, a monthly meeting for those who have been diagnosed with prostate, testicular or penile cancers and their partners, and Healing Touch energy therapy sessions for those diagnosed with any type of cancer.

Funds will be targeted to bringing guest speakers to Men’s Cancer Network meetings, family events including a day-long retreat at the YMCA Wilderness Center at Camp Jordan for cancer survivors and their partners, and expanding the Caring Connections lending library to include information on men’s cancers as well as other wellness resources. These funds will also support the provision of Healing Touch services to cancer survivors, both in active treatment and beyond, as well as caregivers for a donation of what each individual can afford.

Healing Touch is a complementary energy therapy that works to restore harmony and balance in an individual’s energy system. It promotes the body’s relaxation response to bring a person’s energetic body to a place of balance and openness where self-healing is more likely to occur. It has been found to reduce pain, anxiety, stress and depression, provides support during cancer treatment, along with many other benefits. The Healing Touch Program is the only energy therapy that has received accreditation from the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) and by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s COA (ANCC).

For more information on the Community Building Grant or accessing any of Caring Connections services, please contact Caring Connections at the Bangor YMCA at 941-2808 x 337 or email caringconnections@bangorY.org

