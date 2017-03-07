Caring Connections Launches Men’s Cancer Network

Since 1996 Caring Connections has been a well-known community resource, providing support and information for those diagnosed with breast cancer. Caring Connections is now launching a new program for men diagnosed with prostate, testicular or penile cancers, at all stages of diagnosis. Caring Connections will host and facilitate a monthly meeting, open to men and their partners. There will be periodic guest speakers on pertinent topics related to men’s health and/or cancer as well as times for open discussion about experiences and challenges related to their cancer diagnosis. The group will be facilitated by Caring Connections staff as well as a prostate cancer survivor, Jonathan Henry.

The first meeting with be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 6:00-7:30 pm in the Isaac Farrar Mansion at the Bangor YMCA. William Sturrock , MD will be the guest speaker, discussing prostate cancer, treatments and side-effects. Dr. Sturrock currently is a Men’s Health Consultant at Urologic Surgery of Maine, a part-time family practitioner at EMMC’s Family Medicine of Brewer and a regular guest on the WABI News health segment.

Members of the Men’s Cancer Network will also be invited to future health education sessions offered by Caring Connections, as well as family activities. They will be kept informed about upcoming activities through a free quarterly newsletter. They will learn about other resources such as LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA, the exercise program for cancer survivors and our Healing Touch (energy therapy) services for cancer survivors and caregivers.

To RSVP for the April 4th meeting, or if you would like more information about the Men’s Cancer Network, please contact The Bangor YMCA at 941-2808 and ask for Caring Connections.

