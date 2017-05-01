Caring Connections Hosts Talk About Genetics and Cancer and When to Consider Testing

By Audrey Co
Posted May 01, 2017, at 12:06 a.m.

Thursday, May 25, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor YMCA, 17 Second Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-941-2808; bangory.org

On Thursday May 25th, at 6 pm, Caring Connections, a cooperative program of the Bangor YMCA and Eastern Maine Medical Center, will host a talk on genetic testing with Margaret Rieley, MD, ABMG. Dr. Rieley is a physician specializing in the role inherited genetic changes have in our health. She has been working with EMMC Cancer Care since 2014.

About 5 to 10 percent of cancers have an association with an inherited risk. At the present time testing is most commonly available for risks associated with breast, colon, melanoma, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate and uterine cancers. It is now possible to evaluate a large number of genes simultaneously through a blood sample.

When a change associated with an increased risk is identified in someone who has been diagnosed with cancer, it can help them make decisions about their care. Family members can be tested and if they carry the same gene change, screening plans can identify potential cancers at the earliest possible stage.

This presentation is open to anyone interested in learning more about this topic. For more information or to register, call Caring Connections at 941-2808 x 338.

