Caring Connections Holds Next Men’s Cancer Network Meeting in May

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bangor YMCA, 17 Second Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-941-2808; bangory.org
Since 1996, Caring Connections, which is a partnership between The Bangor YMCA and Eastern Maine Medical Center, has been a well-known community resource, providing support and information for those diagnosed with breast cancer. Caring Connections is now launching a new program for men diagnosed with prostate, testicular or penile cancers, at all stages of diagnosis. The Y’s Caring Connections will host and facilitate a monthly meeting, open to men and their partners. There will be periodic guest speakers on pertinent topics related to men’s health and/or cancer as well as times for open discussion about experiences and challenges related to their cancer diagnosis. The group will be facilitated by Caring Connections staff as well as a prostate cancer survivor, Jonathan Henry.
The next meeting with be held on Tuesday, May 2nd from 6:00-7:30 pm in the Isaac Farrar Mansion at the Bangor YMCA. The focus of the meeting will be an open discussion on the impacts of treatment and the availability of resources to help in the recovery process. Members of the Men’s Cancer Network will also be invited to future health education sessions offered by Caring Connections, as well as family activities. They will be kept informed about upcoming activities through a free quarterly newsletter. They will learn about other resources such as LIVESTRONG! At the YMCA, the exercise program for cancer survivors and our Healing Touch (energy therapy) services for cancer survivors and caregivers.
To RSVP for the May 2nd meeting, or if you would like more information about the Men’s Cancer Network, please contact the Bangor YMCA at 941-2808 and ask for Caring Connections.
