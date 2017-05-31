Caribou Summer Reading Program to Focus on Farming

Monday, June 26, 2017 12 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Location: Caribou Public Library, 30 High St., Caribou, Maine
For more information: 207-493-4214; cariboupubliclibrary.org
CARIBOU, Maine – May 31, 2017 – The Caribou Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will begin in full swing on June 26th. This year, in addition to children, the CPL staff is encouraging people of all ages, from babies to adults, to find some great books and read through the summer.
Reading logs are available to pick up at the library. Then, by documenting each book read, participants can earn prizes. As an incentive for adult participants, an awards party/mixer will be held on the evening of Wednesday, August 2nd, complete with refreshments and conversation about books read over the summer. Prizes will be offered in all age groups for participation, the most books read, and best attendance at children’s programs.
There is also new optional aspect of the reading log program for school-aged children this year. Students may choose to sign a contract with the librarian to decide how many pages he or she will read this summer. Everyone who achieves their goal will earn a certificate and an extra prize.
Caribou’s Children’s Librarian, Erin Albers, is excited to announce that the theme for this summer’s weekly programming is “Farming”. “Our community’s roots run deep in agriculture, so it makes sense to teach our children about the land, where our food comes from, and various aspects of running a farm,” Albers said. To that end, stories and hands-on activities will be geared around this topic; everything from soil to seeds, gardening to animals, equipment and more!
Elementary – Mondays from 3:30 to 4:00 pm
0-24 months – Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11:00 am
Preschool – Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:00 am
Sign up by calling the library at 493-4214, or stop by the library in person at 30 High Street.
Contact:
Erin Albers
Children’s Librarian
Caribou Public Library
207-493-4214
www.cariboupubliclibrary.org
