Caribou City Manager Credentialed by International Local Government Management Organization

Austin Bleess, City Manager of Caribou, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. Mr. Bleess is one of over 1,400 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.

ICMA’s mission is to create excellence in local governance by promoting professional management worldwide and increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world. The organization’s nearly 10,000 members in 27 countries also include educators, students, and other local government employees.

To receive the prestigious ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.

Mr. Bleess is qualified by 7 years of professional local government executive experience and his dedication to professional city management. Prior to his appointment in 2012 as City Manager of Caribou, he served as City Administrator in Winnebago, MN.

Highlights of Austin’s ICMA membership include: active committee involvement on with the Welcome Ambassadors Committee, Sustainable Communities Advisory Committee, and the 2017 Conference Planning Committee.

Austin has also made significant contributions to several other organizations, including Northern Maine Development Commission where he currently serves as the Chairman of the Board, the Rotary Club of Caribou where he currently serves as Club President, the Maine Town, City, County Manager Association (MTCMA) where he serves on the Executive Board and is Co-Chair of the MTCMA County and Municipal Collaboration Committee, the Aroostook Municipal Association, Cary Medical Center Board of Directors, Tri-Community Landfill Board of Directors, Caribou Economic Growth Council, and the Building Committee for the RSU 39 New School Project.

