Career Exploration through Volunteerism

PHOTO back row left to right: Parise Dubay, Lindsey Daigle, Kiara Ouellette, Ashlee Mac Alpine, Heather Whitley

Front row: Brice Carson, Amber Sandstrom

Fort Kent ~ The Fort Kent Community High School Junior Volunteer Program made a site visit to Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) just prior to the holiday school break. All but one of the students participating are new to the program this year. Students can begin to participate in the Program as early as their freshman year.

Led by Parise Dubay, RN, MSAD 27 school nurse, the group of six students was onsite at NMMC for orientation on December 19th. The day long program introduced the students to: infection prevention and control, confidentiality, fire safety, service excellence, the patient experience and the value of volunteerism. While at the hospital, Dubay coordinates on-the-job training for the students to assist Certified Nursing Assistants with various tasks. Performing errands between departments, refilling water pitchers, assisting with meal trays, bed making and reading to patients are some of the tasks performed by the volunteers.

Experiences for the Junior Volunteers are not restricted to the hospital environment. The type of experience is in keeping with student preference and has included such areas as retail pharmacy, veterinary medicine and residential care. Dubay says, “The program introduces the students to various opportunities for career paths to consider and better prepares students for the work place.” Dubay said many times the students have an interest in the healthcare field but it is not exclusive to healthcare.

To be eligible to participate, the students are required to maintain the same academic standards as for any of the other school associated extracurricular activities. To learn more about the program or to inquire about volunteer availability of the students, contact the School Nurse at 207-834-5603.

